Cameroon/Rwanda: U-17 AFCON - Cadet Lions Train in Rwanda

The national men's U-17 football team is in Rwanda where they will continue training ahead of the 13th edition of the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place from April 14 to 28, 2019 in Tanzania. The delegation left the country on Tuesday March 26, 2019 for Kigali, Rwanda via the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on board Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Reports from Kigali say the team arrived in Kigali at 1:00 a.m. yesterday march 27, 2019. The morning was mainly for rest and the players had their first training session in the afternoon. It will be an opportunity for the players to acclimatize ahead of the competition.

Sources close to the team say 23 players will have to be chosen for the Tanzanian campaign. According to our source, the training camp began yesterday March 27, 2019 and will run till April 6, 2019.

After training in Rwanda, the team will travel to Tanzania on April 7, 2019. Prior to their departure, the team trained in Yaounde working out winning strategies in order to ensure the best result in Tanzania. The players had their last training session at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Number Two Stadium.

The training session lasted for 1h30 minutes under the watchful eyes of Head coach, Thomas Libiih. Also, as part of their training, the team played several friendly matches with local football academies in the country. On Saturday March 23, 2019 the U-17 Lions beat ICKA Football training centre 3-2 in a friendly encounter in Yaounde.

The Cadet Lions participated in an international friendly tournament in Antalya, Turkey in February. The objective of the team is to reach the semifinal of the competition and qualify for the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, accompanied by the President of FECAFOOT, Seïdou Mbombo Njoya visited the Cadet Lions on March 25, 2019 in their hideout in Yaounde. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi assured the Cadet Lions of the support of government, the sports family and the entire Cameroon public. Cameroon won the trophy in 2003.

During the last two editions they finished in the group stages. Cameroon will play in Group B with Guinea, Senegal and Morocco. The teams in Group A are Tanzania, Nigeria, Angola and debutants, Uganda.