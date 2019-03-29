Egypt: Assistant of the President Receives Ambassador of Egypt

Khartoum — The acting Chairman of the National Congress Party and Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ahmed Mohamed Haroun, received in his office the Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan, Hussam Eissa, who congratulated Haroun on his appointment as Assistant of the President.

In a press statement, Ambassador Eissa said that he congratulated Haroun on his appointment as Assistant of the President, affirming the support of Egypt to Sudan and its leadership.

He indicated that has reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the railway and electricity linking between the two countries.

Ambassador Eissa stated that the Egyptian Armed Forces is establishing a number of electricity power stations in Sudan as part of Egypt's support to the bilateral relations.

He said that the meeting assured that the relation between Sudan and Egypt is a sacred one and also targeted, referring to the strategic orientation of the leaders in the two countries to cement the bilateral relations and to achieve the stage of full integration.