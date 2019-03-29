Sudan: Aila Affirms Strength of Sudan - UAE Relations

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, has affirmed firmness of the relations between Sudan and United Arab Emirates (UAE), referring to close cooperation between the two sisterly countries.

This came when the National Prime Minister received at the Council of Ministers Thursday the General Director of Al-Qobaisi Group, Musalam Saeed Al-Qobaisi, in presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mustafa Yousif Al- Hawli.

The meeting discussed the projects being implemented by the group in the Northern State and progress of the joint investments between the two nations.

The meeting also affirmed the keenness to remove any obstacles facing the investments and investors in the country.