28 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Kibir Gives Directive for Consolidating Solidarity With Africa

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, has directed the National Governing Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) to consolidate solidarity between Sudan and Africa for exploitation of the continent's resources, especially that Sudan obtains resources that qualifies it to lead the African countries.

The Vice - President stressed in his address to the opening sitting of APRM Governing Council in the Friendship Hall Thursday the importance of enhancing the capacities of personnel,governance of institutionsand to raise the awareness about the goals of sustainable development.

He added that Sudan is looking forward that the Governing Council to strengthen its solidarity Africa, expressing his appreciation of great role being played by the council to achieve the aspired objectives.

