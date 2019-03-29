Sudan: National Legislature to Hold Sitting On Monday

Khartoum — The National Legislature will hold its first sitting on the ninth session next Monday, April1st instead of Wednesday April 3rd.

The National Assembly's Leadership Committee affirmed in a meeting headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, that the President of the Republic will address the Sudanese nation the opening sitting ont the state's general directives and challenges in the current stage.

The Parliament will review in its ninth session statements about performances of ministries as well as a statement of the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan.