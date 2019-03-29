Sudan: IBN AUF Asserts State Support to Efforts of Gezira State Government

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, has underlined the state support to the endeavors of Gezira State government and the rehabilitation of Gezira Scheme.

The First Vice - President reaffirmed, during his meeting at the Republican Palace Thursday with the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, the importance of providing Gezira State with its needs and directed the concerned authorities to give priority to the issues of Gezira State.

The Wali of Gezira State said in a press statement that he briefed the First Vice - President of the Republic on the overall issues at different sectors in Gezira State.

He pointed out that the meeting reviewed the state's priorities, particularly the easing living conditions for the people of Gezira State.

Lt. Gen. Salim said that the meeting tackled the expansion in the cultivation of strategic crops such as wheat, cotton, and soyabeans, a matter that necessitates maintenance of the irrigation system.

He said that the meeting tackled the private projects and the means to serve the citizens interests.

The meeting also discussed ways to benefit from the state's available potentialities, including factories and weaving and spinning factories to give VAT to cotton.