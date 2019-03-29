28 March 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sumareh Rues Missed Scoring Chances

By Sulayman Bah

Naturalised Gambian forward Muhamed Sumareh has been left wining over the recent goal profligacy gripping the Malaysian national team whom he now plays for.

Born in Fajara, the 24-year-old switched his allegiance to the Southeast Asian country having been previously repeated overlooked by Gambia.

The attacking midfielder, of recent had been preoccupied with the Malay squad in the Airmarine Cup in which they lost to Singapore narrowly.

Muhamed and many other teammates of his had begging chances but spurned their efforts as they ended losing 1-0 in a moderately attend game.

Singapore sealed the points despite being dominated for majority of proceedings.

'It's very disappointing when you know the whole game you had more chances. We dominated the whole of the second half with 5-6 chances.

'They had one chance late in the game and they scored. It hurts a lot because we deserved to win but luck wasn't on our side. We did everything right but the ball just didn't want to go in,' he said.

