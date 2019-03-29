Sudan: Usama Faisal Receives Ambassador of Ethiopia

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Usama Faisal, received in his office the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Ambassador Shvrao Jarso Tadacha, and discussed means of consolidating the political cooperation and development at the joint border area.

The Ethiopian Ambassador has given a briefing on the progress of Ethiopians' registration in Sudan, the continuous coordination between the Ministry of Interior and the embassy and reactivation of the labor agreements between the two countries.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs has affirmed the specialty of the relations between Sudan and Ethiopia and Sudan keenness to coordinate and to cooperate with Ethiopia in all domains.