Kenya: KRU Appoint New Secretary General

Ian Mugambi has been appointed Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) secretary general.

Mugambi replaces Oduor Gangla who was elected the Union's chairman last week during the Annual General Meeting.

Gangla replaced Richard Omwela.

According to a statement from Gangla, Mugambi will also head the Discipline and By Laws docket as well as deputise KRU treasurer Joshua Aroni in the Finance and Administration committee.

Mugambi, who has also been handed the Communication and Media Committee, failed get re-elected during the AGM, and has served before as the head of National Squads, Commercial, Communication and Media.

Prior to joining the KRU Board, Mugambi was Kenyatta University's Blak Blak Rugby Club's chairman.

Raymond Olendo, who retained his position as a director, will continue with his duties in the National Squads docket where he will he will be assisted by Oscar Mango.

John Kilonzo, who made a return to the Board, will head the Commercial docket assisted by Thomas Opiyo.

Moses Ndale will be in charge of the Women's Committee while Hillary Itela is the League and Competition director.

Gangla noted that the appointments were made pursuant to Clause 10.10 of the KRU Constitution which empowers the Board to fill in a casual vacant position of an Officer of the Union.

"The Board wishes to congratulate Mugambi on his new appointment and wishes him well. We trust all the stakeholders will accord him and the other new sub-committees chairman the support they require to successfully execute their functions," said Gangla.