Namibia: Police Warn Against Rumours Around Avihe's Case

THE police has warned the public to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated claims on social media that the mother of the late Avihe Cheryl Ujaha has been arrested for her daughter's murder.

Nine-year-old Avihe's mutilated body was found dumped near some bushes in Katutura, Windhoek, last year. Police are still searching for her murderer(s).

Khomas regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Abner Agas in a notice issued on Thursday said that there is a screenshot message being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming that the late Avihe's mother, Pekakarua Sylvia Kaimu, has been arrested for her murder.

"This information is false and devoid of any truth and thus cannot be confirmed by the Namibian Police Force. Such information seems a deliberate act by an individual who intends to mislead the nation, " said Agas.

He said investigations into this case are still ongoing and no one has been arrested yet.

He called on anyone with information regarding the murder of Avihe to come forward. Agas said a reward of N$100 000 is still on offer for anyone with information.