Nigeria/Sudan: U-23 Afcon - Our Chances Against Nigeria Are Slim - Sudan Coach

Ahead of the last hurdle of the U-23 African Cup of Nations qualifier, Sudan coach Zdravko Logarusic said his team's chances against Nigeria are very slim.

Nigeria will play against Sudan away on June 5 and wait for the second leg on June 9 and according to Logarusic, Nigeria have quality players that can make the difference as was proved in their game against Libya in Asaba.

"Our chances against Nigeria are very slim, they have good players playing in elite leagues as compared to ours who are in the second and third division," said the coach.

However, he was hopeful of creating an upset and qualify for the tournament billed for Egypt in November.

The U-23 AFCON will produce Africa's representatives at the football event of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.