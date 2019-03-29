Uganda: Beach World Cup Woodball Preparations Gain Momentum

Kampala — Preparations for the second Beach World Cup Woodball Championship due to be hosted by Uganda starting May 26 at Spenah Beach, Entebbe, continue to gather pace.

This is after the International Woodball Federation this week appointed a technical delegate for the championship.

Dr. Sang Wook Lee, a former chairman for World Cup Woodball Championship, was endorsed this week by the executive committee comprising eight members including Paul Mark Kayongo also the president of Uganda Woodball Federation (UWBF).

Also the Secretary General of Korea Woodball Association, he boasts a record of accomplishments in organizing and managing Woodball competitions including the seventh World Cup Woodball Championship hosted at Jeju, Korea in 2016.

Dr Lee's roles will include assigning and supervising the referees; check and approve the final scores of the game and arbitrate in case of appeals or any incidents of protests.

"The mood in the camp is very promising. We're happy for him and he deserves it. He was my instructor for the international referee course in Thailand last year," said John Baptist Kateregga also the chief executive officer of the federation.

He last visited Uganda during the fifth Uganda International Open Woodball Championship hosted at Kisubi Beach, Entebbe in 2017.

According to Kateregga, three countries Chinese Taipei, Korea and India have confirmed their participation for this year's Beach World Cup Woodball Championship of all the 47 that make up IWF.

Beach woodball wc

Date: May 25 - 31, 2019

Hosted & Organised by: Uganda Woodball

Federation

Sanctioned by: International Woodball

Federation

Endorsed by: National Council of Sports

Competition Venue: Spenah Beach