Uganda: Police Keep Ssebulime's Family Guessing

Wakiso — Relatives of Ronald Ssebulime, who was shot dead by police officers, have said they have not received any letter of regret from the Force or any formal communication about investigations into the incident.

Ms Sylvia Nakayita, a sister of the deceased, said even after police confirmed their loved one was killed illegally, no officer has paid the family a visit to formally brief them about the matter and that their only source of information is the press.

"Not even a call to tell us that Ronnie [Ronald Ssebulime] was innocent. They haven't sent condolence messages. We are in pain. We are green about the death of our brother," Ms Nakayita said.

Ssebulime was shot dead by police officers in Kayunga District on Sunday. The officers involved have since been arrested on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Senior police officers were expected to visit the deceased's home yesterday but they did not appear.

Last evening, police spokesperson Fred Enanga, in a WhatsApp message, said he was in the field in Bukomansimbi District and could not get in touch with the officers on ground to understand why they have not communicated to the family members.

Last year, Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola directed that officers must first contact the family of the suspect or a victim of any shooting.

However, a senior officer from the headquarters in Kampala went to the police post near the deceased's home where he sought to talk to three people whom soldiers and police officers had arrested and extorted money from on Sunday night. The three included Mr Alex Lubwama, a neighbour to the deceased, Ms Olivia Nakafeero, a friend to Ms Nakayita, and Ms Ruth Nabulime, a sister to the deceased.

The three was arrested at Ssebulime's home when they responded to his death and had to pay Shs205,000 as a bribe to soldiers and police officers for their freedom.

Ms Nakayita said she paid Shs100,000 to secure the freedom of her sister and friend, who had been arrested after police searched the deceased's home on Sunday.

"The soldiers said if I didn't pay the bribe, they would shoot them dead. I did not want my mother to have two tragedies at the same time, so I paid the money," she said.

Mr Lubwama said he was also arrested with his wife at the home of the deceased as they sought details of his death.

"They beat us up and squeezed my private parts. In the morning, they kept my wife on the ground and told me to go home and get money to release my wife. I got the money and gave it to them," he said.

Ms Mable Nakakande, the aunt of the deceased, said when the police gave them the body of their loved one, they did not give them the money that was found on him.

"Ssebulime was going to pay Shs400,000 as school fees and earlier, he had said he was bringing it. When they were giving us the body, they didn't give us even a coin they found on his body," Ms Nakakande said.

She said they suspect that he had more money because he had promised on the fateful day to pass by her mother's home in Njeru, Buikwe District, to give her money to buy drugs.

The family condemned ICT State minister Idah Nantaba's latest statement that Ssebulime was a wrong person.

"Nantaba is a mother. I want her to put herself in our situation. How would she feel after losing a child in such a manner?" Ms Nakakande said.

Well-wishers yesterday paid school fees for the deceased's two daughters who are in secondary school.

Human Rights lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuzi has also accepted to help the family with legal representation, the family said.

