28 March 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: State Security Seize Biti Book Again

By Leopold Munhende

MDC deputy chair Tendai Biti's book has been seized by state security again, NewZimbabwe.com can reveal.

Although details are still sketchy, a source close to Tendai Biti has said that the books meant for the Zimbabwean and Malawian market were taken this morning, a few minutes before the official launch.

A consignment of 18 books sent by the book's publishers according to Biti was siezed by State security agents in January.

The book, Democracy Works was authored by Biti, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, Gregg Mills and Jeffrey Herbst.

