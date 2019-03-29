South Africa: Cape Town City Council Votes in Favour of Bo-Kaap's Heritage Protection

Bo-Kaap, the country's oldest Muslim settlement, has finally got its heritage protection in the City of Cape Town, despite attempts to slide in new amendments that were not previously dealt with. Despite all the politicking, all parties in Cape Town's city council were in agreement - this area, one of the oldest in the country, must be protected at all costs.

Bo-Kaap's Heritage Protection Overlay Zone (HPOZ) was pushed through on Thursday at a sitting of the Cape Town City Council, even as opposition councillors tabled a last-minute amendment which was eventually denied.

The HPOZ, which will promote and protect the rich cultural and traditional heritage of residents of the country's oldest Muslim settlement, was passed through city council with 184 votes against 1 negative vote and one councillor abstaining from voting.

But politics delayed the pushing through of the council recommendation, when, despite all major parties in the city council - the Democratic Alliance, African National Congress, African Christian Democratic Party, Congress of the People and the Freedom Front Plus - all agreeing on the HPOZ, the ANC filed a last-minute amendment to the recommendation.

According to ANC caucus leader, Xolani Sotashe, "the DA once again proved they are...