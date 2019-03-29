Zimbabwe: Biti Launches Book On Democracy in Harare

MDC deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti a former Finance Minister will Thursday, launch a book he co-authored with other African luminaries.

Biti wrote the book, Democracy works with former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo from Nigeria and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from Liberia, dr. Greg Mills of the Brenthurst Foundation and Jeffrey Herbst, President of the American Jewish University.

In January Biti claimed some 18 copies of the book sent by his publishers had been confiscated by Zimbabwe's feared Central Intelligence Agency (CIO).

"We were ridiculously asked to pay taxes, which we did, and now the president's office, a euphemism for the CIO, has kidnapped these books, who's doing that?" he tweeted then.

Democracy Works: The Biti co-wrote