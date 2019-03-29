Uganda: Experts Arrive to Monitor Ngora Rock for Two Weeks

Ngora — A team of geophysicists from the ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, have deployed an earthquake monitoring team at Otukei rock in Ngora that will study it for two weeks before a comprehensive report is issued.

The rock in question seated in Okisimo Village, Nyamongo parish, Ngora Town Council, Ngora District, has recently been cracking and sending out loud sounds with locals fearing it could be signifying imminent volcanic eruption.

The team led by Mr Isaiah Tumwikirize, the principal geophysicist, have pitched camp at Otukei rock where they were welcomed by a crowd of anxious locals after nine days of tension.

Mr Tumwikirize said from the face value of their inspection, it's not a threat of volcanic eruption.

"The people in the affected area shouldn't worry, we are in control. We have developed a short term plan to measure parametres associated with volcanic eruption. Today we are deploying a seismometer to detect small earthquakes in case they are there," Mr Tumwikirize explained.

He said in case of any volcanic eruption, it is meant to generate earthquakes that can be exponential. However, he said the resistibility for the changes in the rock, will be measured .

Mapping

Mr Tumwikirize said they will do a mapping of the subsurface and establish if there is any flow of magma.

"But in case the earth movements have changed, we are here, we are going to put machines here, we shall keep communicating to the leaders," the principal geophysicist said.

He added that the most recent volcanic eruption to have happened in Uganda was in Muhavura in 1979, but in the African continent, there are areas where volcanic eruptions have been active.

"We have northern parts in Ethiopia and Eritrea, Ol Doinyo Lengai in Tanzania, Nyringongo in Congo, but in east Africa, we have not had this situation apart from Dr Congo and Tanzania," Mr Tumwikirize said.

Mr Bernard Eumu, the District chairperson Ngora, said he was happy because experts have given a scientific explanation of what is happening.

"Now that we have heard from experts and they are going to install machines here, I want to encourage us to relax, let's get back to our duties. We shall deal with experts for any explanations," he said.

The Resident District Commissioner Ngora, Mr Ambrose Onoria, said the coming of experts is a relief to the people of Teso.

"We have not been having tension of the rock alone, people have been coming from across Teso to see the rock, some people had fled, and some had taken advantage to steal their goats," he explained.

Volcanic eruption

The principal geophysicist said volcanic eruption is a slow process and if it was evident in Otukei rock, we would be seeing changes on the ground and gases. He said in the dry season, the rock swells and the water that accumulates in it generates heat and exerts pressure.