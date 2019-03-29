Kenya: Kisumu County to Host 2019 Elgon Cup

Nairobi — The Elgon Cup, pitting Kenya and neighbors Uganda, will be held outside Nairobi, with Kisumu winning the hosting rights after putting forward a bid last year.

The tie, dubbed the 'battle of migingo' will be taken close to the island itself as Kenya looks to continue its dominance over their cross-border rivals.

"Having the match take place in Kisumu is part of the KRU Strategies to decentralize the international fixtures. Other Clubs are also encouraged to tender in their bids to host other internationals going forward since it plays a big role in boosting their infrastructures as well as growing the game," Kenya Rugby Union vice chair Thomas Opiyo said.

The fixture is set out for June and the Kenya Simbas, under the stewardship of recently appointed head coach Paul Odera are expected to start training after the Kenya Cup final on May 11.

Speaking at the launch, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said he was elated to have his county hosting the fixture and hopes it's the start of bigger and better partnership with rugby.

"Our aim is to make sure we fully support sports in the County so that the nation can have a building ground for its athletes and sportsmen with support from the County. Devolution means that everyone in the Country in all areas of life feels included," Nyong'o stated.

"We have been looking to grow our space in Kisumu as an international sports capital and I want to warmly welcome the Uganda Rugby Union and fans at large to the Region. As you all know the governor has been pushing for this to happen and I am excited to see it come to life." added Achie Alai, the Kisumu County Executive for Tourism and Sports.