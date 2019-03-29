South Africa: Community Healthcare Workers Demand Wage Increase and Recognition As Public Servants

analysis

Frustrated Community Health Workers, under the banner of NUPSAW, protested outside the Western Cape Provincial Legislature on Tuesday, demanding wage increases and recognition as public servants. At the same time, inside the legislature, MEC for health Nomafrench Mbombo delivered her 2019/2020 budget speech. Although protesters demanded that the MEC receive their memorandum personally, she never arrived.

According to their memorandum, the union wanted Community Health Workers to receive a minimum salary of R3,500 per month, in accordance with the National Minimum wage. The union, however, still considers this a meagre salary.

"That still amounts to starvation wages," said Omar Parker, the NUPSAW Western Cape manager.

The union alleges that CHWs are being paid a mere R2,400 by the NGO/NPOs they are employed under.

A Community Health Worker holds up a sign demanding better pay. NUPSAW claims that worker's job security is under threat at various NGOs and NPOs employing CHWs. 26 March 2019. Photo: Sandisiwe Shoba

"These workers are rendering a very important...