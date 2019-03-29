South Africa: Maharaj, Van Jaarsveld Put Dolphins Into ODC Final

Cape Town — The Dolphins will meet the Titans in the One-Day Cup final on Sunday after a brilliant four-wicket haul by Keshav Maharaj helped them comfortably overcome the Warriors by seven-wickets in their semi-final in Durban on Thursday.

The Proteas spinner claimed four for 36 in 10 excellent overs at Kingsmead that contributed to the visitors being dismissed for a paltry 119 - their lowest-ever total in the history of the fixture.

Vaughn van Jaarsveld's run-a-ball 53, which included nine fours, then eased the home side to victory with 185 balls to spare.

It means the top two regular season sides will contest the right for the 2018/19 title.

After the Titans had swept aside the Cape Cobras 24 hours earlier, the Dolphins did the same against the Warriors. They won the toss and bowled first, with the returning Daryn Dupavillon, playing his first game for the franchise this season, massively impressing with the new ball.

The fast bowler constantly touched speeds of 145 to 140 kilometres per hour on his way to one for 15 in seven overs.

Along with Eathan Bosch (2/31) the pair reduced the away side to 28 for three.

It was then over to the spinners as Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy (2/5) cut through the middle and lower order to shoot out the Warriors in just 34.3 overs.

Lesiba Ngoepe (34) and Marco Marais (29) did best for the Warriors - the pair putting on 46 for the sixth wicket.

For the Eastern Cape franchise to have a chance they needed to strike early, but that did not happen as Van Jaarsveld and Sarel Erwee (35) put on 69 for the opening wicket.

That was enough to set the Dolphins on the way as they cruised on from there, despite losing the pair and Muthusamy (11), to win with more than 30 overs to spare.

Source: Sport24