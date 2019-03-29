Liberia: ECC to Hold Nat'l Confab

The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) will on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, hold a National Stakeholders Conference on Electoral Reform in Liberia at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia, a release discloses.

The conference which is being held on the theme, "Strengthening Liberia's Democracy through Electoral Reform," is aimed at sharing with key electoral stakeholders and partners a defined roadmap needed to foster electoral reforms in consolidating Liberia's emerging democracy.

The conference is expected to bring together members of the National Legislature, the National Elections Commission, civil society actors, development partners, government institutions, political parties, traditional youth and women leaders, legal practitioners and the media.

The conference will bring together over 100 participants from different parts of the country.

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers will officially launch the conference while National Elections Commission

Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, Law Reform Commission Chairman Cllr. Boakai Kanneh, House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Elections Alex Grant and ECC Chairman Oscar Bloh will all make presentations at the conference.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia Yacoub El Hillo, USAID Director for Democracy, Rights and Governance Emily Krunic and ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia Babatunde Ajisomo are expected to deliver special remarks at the conference.

The Elections Coordinating Committee wishes to commend the National Legislature, the National Elections Commission (NEC), key partners who have supported the Electoral Reform work of the ECC and look forward to a sustained partnership and commitment.

This conference is held in partnership with the National Democratic Institute with support from USAID.

The ECC is a non-partisan professional network of civil society organizations that observes, documents, and reports on elections in Liberia to promote transparency and accountability in the democratic process.