Liberia: Weah Consoles Rep. Lawrence's Family

President Dr. George Manneh Weah has consoled family members of fallen Montserrado County District #15 Representative Adolf A. Lawrence.

The Liberian leader is said to have visited the home of the fallen Representative's family Monday, March 25, 2019, during which time he expressed his deepest sympathy.

The late Lawrence, who was Representative of District 15, Montserrado County, died in a tragic motor accident on the Robertsfield Highway while returning to Monrovia from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Sitting by the widow of the fallen Representative, who is also a member of the National Legislature, Senator Yonblee Karnga Lawrence, President Weah extended his condolence to the Lawrence family and encouraged them to be strong during their difficult time of bereavement.

The President, who was joined by several officials of government at the home of the fallen lawmaker, said his government was deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Representative.

He expressed the hope and prayed that God would grant the family solace.

The late lawmaker was a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of which President Weah is the Standard-bearer.