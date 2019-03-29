Botswana: Special Athletes Scoop 10 Medals

Francistown — Team Botswana that participated in the just ended Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, has won 10 medals.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony of the Francistown area team at Aerodrome Primary School, deputy sports director (Special Olympics Botswana), Ramokate Ramokate applauded the northern region for scooping the highest number of medals at the Special Olympics.

Ramokate said initially the team had targeted to win seven medals and fortunately managed to win 10 from different sporting codes.

"Thirty-two athletes from Botswana participated in the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu-Dhabi, scoping a total of 10 medals, with six coming to Francistown," he said.

He also explained that Aerodrome Primary School had four participants while Moremogolo Primary School had one.

Kamogelo Morotsi from Moremogolo Primary School and Mpho Nchenje (Aerodrome) won gold medals in girls volleyball while Mompoloki Mosiiwa (also from Aerodrome) won two silver medals, one for 800m and the other for 1 500m.

Aerodrome's Daniel Dumelang walked 100 metres that earned him a silver medal and Malebogo James also from Aerodrome won a bronze medal for the 200 metre race.

Francistown regional director of basic education, Labane Mokgosi described the ceremony as a special and memorable occasion for the northern region.

"It is rare for our athletes to go for competitions abroad and bring back medals," said Mokgosi.

He said quality education was not only about reading and writing, adding that education included extra curriculum activities such as sports .

Mokgosi said the achievement, coupled with the recent outstanding Standard Seven primary school leaving examinations, was a testimony that the education system was on the right track.

Mokgosi further explained that the Ministry of Basic Education was in the process of implementing the multipathways education where pupils would learn what they were best at.

He said with the programme there would be fair competition because each pupil would compete with other pupils from the same category.

Mokgosi said it was through commitment, perseverance and determination that the pupils excelled, and thanked the parents for giving the pupils support.

Botswana Primary School Sports Association (BOPSSA) public relations officer, Lawrence Moseki said everyone was overwhelmed and excited of the achievements of the athletes.

He said their core mission was to develop and promote non discriminatory sporting activity by identifying and nurturing talent at primary school level to meet international standards, and that those athletes were a living example. The team left on March 7 and returned back home on March 21..

Source : BOPA