Botswana: Ministry to Appoint BNSC Chair Soon

Gaborone — Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tshekedi Khama has promised to appoint the new chairperson of Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) soon

Khama has appointed Tsoseletso Magang as the vice chairperson and is acting for the chairperson. Khama said in an interview that the delay had been caused by the search for suitable candidates to be submitted to cabinet.

He, however, said they had received and sieved through the names and were currently preparing a cabinet document for submission.

"I think in a week or two, Batswana would know as to who will be the chairperson of BNSC. I know it's an important position, but we have to follow the procedure," he said.

Furthermore, Khama said he was cognizant of the fact that some decisions had to be taken by the full board meeting. He said he was of the view that the board was capable, especially that there was someone acting for the position.

"I don't think only one person can stall the progress of BNSC. The chairperson is there for a reason, but I can confidently tell you that it is all systems go at the council despite the fact that there is no chairperson," he said.

Khama added that the board still has the numbers to make decisions in running the day to day affairs of BNSC.

He said he had already met with the board and the chief executive officer, Falcon Sedimo, adding that he would be meeting again with them regularly to understand their challenges.

Regarding other issues, Khama said he told the CEO that the money that would be disbursed to them in April would not be spent like they did before.

He said there were codes such as athletics, boxing and karate, which were performing well, but were given a small share of the money to run their affairs. "I think we are continuously dishing out money to codes like football which is not producing results, so we need to re-visit the issue and establish why we are not getting results," he said.

Source : BOPA