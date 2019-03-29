South Africa: Minister Mkhize Calls for the Protection of Human Rights Within Traditional Leadership Structures and Communities

press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize today, 28 March 2019 joined communities in Moletjie Moshate, the home of Kgoshi Kgabo Moloto for a public dialogue on the protection of human rights within traditional leadership structures and communities. The Minister was joined by the MEC for COGHSTA, Mr Jerry Ndou.

In addition to communities, the dialogue was also attended by the chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders, Ikosi SE Mahlangu, chairperson of the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders, Kgoshi Dikgale, Traditional Leaders, Executive Mayor of Polokwane, Cllr Thembi Nkadimeng, Leaders from Civil Society and Faith based organisations.

The event of today follows country-wide commemorations to mark Human Rights Day on 21 March 2019, under the theme "The Year of Indigenous Languages: Promoting and Deepening a Human Rights Culture". The dialogue with Traditional leaders is part of the ongoing commemoration of Human Rights month held under the theme, "Not In My Culture", meaning that there is no culturally based justification that we can make for violating human rights and particularly the rights of women in our society.

"Public dialogue and engagement is an integral part of our lives as Africans, hence it provided an opportunity for government to interact with and engage various sectors on issues of human rights. The day marked an affirmation by ordinary people attended the dialogue that the rights of humans are important. To delegates, today's dialogue was also a commitment and a reminder of our rights and the price paid for our democracy and freedom," said Minister Mkhize.

The Minister indicated that looking back, South Africa has made progress since 1994 towards achieving the principles of democracy and the commitment have been made as a society in a democratic dispensation. "One of our greatest achievements was to have a democratic constitution incorporating the Bill of Rights informed by two important documents in the history of the struggle for human justice, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Freedom Charter.

Democracy restored our dignity as a nation, after many years of colonial oppression when many aspects of our lives were regarded as inferior and almost wiped out", emphasised Minister.

From the discussions, the rights of vulnerable communities in rural areas came under the spotlight. In his address, Minister Mkhize affirmed the importance of traditional leadership sector as an integral part to our democracy.

Agreeing with the theme of dialogue, Minister Mkhize indicated that the theme of the dialogue was relevant and indeed the transforming the institution of traditional leadership and structure for an inclusive, non-sexist, non-racial and stable communities is a must.

"We expect this institution to continue in this role and be the guarantor and protector of human rights as well. Issues such as customary marriage, divorce, inheritance, land tenure and many others still reflect the lingering bias and oppression against women. To this effect, the violations of the human rights of traditional communities, particularly the rights of women and children is not acceptable. We urge traditional leaders to play an important part to protect women and say "Not in my Culture," said the Minister.

Dr Mkhize said traditional leaders need to work hand in hand with government departments and authorities to identify and help the most vulnerable and needy among their people.

"Members of the LGBT communities and those living with albinism endure abuse in some communities. Some are even killed for nefarious ends, such as mutilation for muti purposes. We must also protect older women, grandmothers, who are accused of witchcraft in some communities and are attacked.

Delegates spoke about the protection of young women from practices such as ukuthwala where they are abducted by and forced into marriages, or ukungena if women are forced to marry relatives of their late husbands against their will.

Minister Mkhize urged traditional leadership to be a safety net for all vulnerable persons and groups, so that everyone is safe in the country and traditional courts should be able to affirm all these rights, and refer matters beyond their jurisdiction to higher courts," the Minister added.

He further pointed out: "Indigenous languages are our heritage; they foster cohesion in our communities, and are a foundation for our identity as distinct traditional communities, as well as for the institution of traditional leadership itself. Therefore, language, including sign language, is also a very important right enjoyed under freedom of cultural expression in our constitution and it is through it that we preserve our history and heritage, it is though it that we engage on daily basis and establish common ground on many aspects of our life; it weaves the communities together".

Delegates agreed that women should live as full equals, without any fear of violence, enjoying protection, where they are able to play very influential roles and have vowed to do more and opportunities for all, including women.

Minister thanked Kgoshi Moloto for allowing the dialogue to be held in his area, all spheres, other traditional leaders and stakeholders for a fruitful engagement in Moletjie.

"The message of the day was clear, there are no cultural or traditional practices that should constitute violations of human right and dignity, and all stakeholders agreed to work together towards achieving human rights for all," said Dr Mkhize.

Issued by: Department of Traditional Affairs