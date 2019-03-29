Liberia: Ja'neh's Impeachment Verdict Deferred for Today

Senators sitting on the Impeachment Trial of embattled Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh have deferred their 'verdict' for midday today, Friday, March 29, 2019, following a discretionary notice from the Trial Presiding Officer, Chief Justice Francis Saye Kporkor, Sr., that the Senators (the jury) would have either voted on Wednesday, March 28 or latest today by noon.

But nine out of the 29 Senators in a press conference yesterday said they would boycott today's vote in protest of what they claimed is "an unconstitutional impeachment trial," and also in memory of the deceased Montserrado County lawmakers, Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, and District #15 Representative Adolph A. Lawrence.

A two-thirds vote of at least 20 senators is required in order to have Ja'neh impeached and removed from the office of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Before the adjournment of the impeachment trial after four hours following closing arguments by lawyers representing their respective sides, Chief Justice Korkpor had admonished the juries about their pivotal decision in their verdict after six weeks of questioning witnesses and examining documentary evidence.

Associate Justice Ja'neh is facing Impeachment for "misconduct and gross breach of duty," which has been stipulated into four accounts, namely: theft of property (records of the House of Representatives), judgments rendered in Road Fund Case, which denied the government of collecting US$27 million, and in the Annie Constance case, the wrongful acquisition of properties owned by the late Representative J. Nyemah Constance and his wife Annie Constance, and the Impeachment Writ of prohibition case. The House described Ja'neh's actions in these cases as "gross breach of duty."

Meanwhile, in a press statement, Senators Oscar Cooper (Margibi), Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence (Grand Bassa), Conmany Wesseh (River Gee), Sando Johnson (Bomi), Henrique Tokpa (Bong), Daniel F. Naatehn (Gbarpolu), Stephen Zargo (Lofa) and J. Gblehbo Brown, have signed a press statement stating that it is now public knowledge that the Senate position in this matter is constitutionally faulty, flawed, ill-advised.

The dissatisfied senators said the position of the Senate on the impeachment of Justice Ja'neh was essential, but negatively influenced by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions, Senator Varney Sherman, a lawyer by profession.

"... we demand that Senator Varney Sherman should do the most honorable thing by resigning from the chairmanship of the Committee to save the Senate from future embarrassment," the statement said.

The Grand Cape Mount County Senator rubbished the allegation, promising to officially comment on its content today, Friday.