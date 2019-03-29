Liberia: Adolph Lawrence's Widow Declines Govt Funds for State Funeral

Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence: "We the family have decided to forfeit government's funding of Hon. Adolph Lawrence's funeral."

Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has declined to accept any financial support from the government for the funeral of her husband, the late Montserrado County District #15 Representative Adolph A. Lawrence.

River Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh, who made the disclosure on Thursday, March 28, 2019, said the widow of Rep. Lawrence, formally declined to receive any aid from the government, in cash or kind for the committal of her husband.

Earlier, a six-member committee of the House of Representatives was constituted, to be chaired by Representative Thomas Fallah of Montserrado County District #5, to liaise with the bereaved family to ensure a State Funeral and interment of Representative Lawrence. Rep. Fallah is also Chairman of the Montserrado County Legislative Caucus and Chairman on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning. Other members are committee include Representatives Johnson Gwaikolo, Ellen Attoh-Wreh, Melvin Cole, Isaac Roland and Matthew Zayzay.

According to Wesseh, Mrs. (Senator) Karnga-Lawrence spoke through a communication to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, stressing that the government should use same money to construct roads in the country instead of using it for her husband's funeral.

He informed journalists on Thursday, March 28, at a press conference that his bereaved colleague chose to forward the communication to the House Speaker Chambers.

Senator Wesseh is an executive member of the Unity Party (UP) and the four opposition collaborating parties, of which the Liberty Party (LP) is also a member. Senator Karnga-Lawrence is the political leader of the LP.

When contacted, Sen. Karnga-Lawrence shared her communication to Speaker Chambers, dated March 28, 2019, under her signature. It reads:

"In the wake of the death of my beloved husband, this is to express our family's appreciation of the involvement of the government, by and through the leadership of the Honorable House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature.

"In as much as every member of the Legislature is entitled to a government-funded state funeral, as a senator, I am fully aware of the financial constraints with which the government is currently confronted. We have therefore, decided to forfeit such privilege as is due my late husband. The requisite funding to underwrite the cost associated with the funeral rites of my late husband have already been raised from his Estate, our families, friends and supporters."

"Mr. Speaker, even in death, I am convinced that my husband's love for our country and care for the average Liberians has not ceased; hence, I would rather not impose any additional financial burden on the government.

We, however, look forward to working with you as it relates to the execution of other relevant state protocols surrounding the burial of my late husband, Hon. Adolph A. Lawrence.

Though, the communication was not revealed or seen up to press time last night, Sen. Wesseh said the widow and families, including her in-laws, have resolved to bury their husband, son, uncle, nephew, cousin without any alms from government.

On Tuesday, March 26, the House of Representatives and the Senate in their respective Chambers, in a very seldom mood, stood to observe a 'minute of silence' in in remembrance of the late Adolph Aakwe Lawrence.

"To the lawmakers of Montserrado County and the Mighty Congress of Democratic change (CDC), please accept our heartfelt condolences, as an institution - the Honorable House of Representatives, may your grief and distress be significantly eased and/or eliminated by the over pouring of love and support. May our hearts find peace. We all are deeply saddened over the death of our colleague, Hon. Adolph A. Lawrence. May the soul of our colleague and the souls of all faithful departed rest in perfect peace," Speaker Bhofal Chamber said.

Further, the Senate has described the tragic demise of Adolph Lawrence as a great loss to the legislature and the nation in general.