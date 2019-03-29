Liberia: LMA Restructures Interim Leadership

On March 28, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) in consultation with its interim executive committee restructured its leadership to meet the growing desire of marketeers for change within the system across the country.

Those appointed by the Board to steer the operations of the institution include Francis Siryon, general manager and chief executive officer; Boakai S. Balo, deputy manager for Administration; Patrick Sarti, deputy managers for operations and Foday Kamara, comptroller.

The board also appointed Saah Jangartey, business manager; Kebbeh Smith, revenue manager; and Nancy Yollah, deputy for policy coordinator.

According to the LMA release, the recent action by the Board came as a result of a special convention that was held on March 2 in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County.

At the Zwedru convention, LMA embattled president, madam Alice Yeabahn, with two other officials, were impeached and subsequently replaced with Elizabeth Sambollah as head of the interim leadership.

In the entities recent history, there were series of confusion over the claims of misappropriation of funds and corruption.

Madam Yeebahn and code of officers were appointed to steer the affairs of the organization over the years.

Following six months of complaints, a group of marketers on August 27, 2018, also presented a petition to Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor over the manner and form in which the leaders of the organization are proceeding.

The petitioners most of whom were market women topped their petition on perennial allegations of corruption, financial mismanagement, misappropriation of resources and other acts inimical to the existence of the Association.

The office of the Vice President confirmed the issuing of a suspension letter and subsequent locking of the office of the LMA in an effort to bring calm to the situation and ensure the allegations are investigated.

Meanwhile, LMA acting chairman, G. Dan Sherman, has called on all marketers and the public to work and do business with the newly appointed managers and deferred doing business with LMA chief executive officer Jones Gibson, the released said.