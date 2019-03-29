29 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Bishopstowe SAPS Seeks Assistance in Solving Business Robbery Case

The police at Bishopstowe SAPS are looking for the following person in the attached identikit who will help in their investigation regarding this robbery case. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man is asked to contact Sdetective Segeant Nombuyiselo Mkhize on 033 3903521 or branch commander Warrant Officer Bheka Ngubane on 082 459 7639 or our Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

On Saturday 16 March 2019 at about 22:30, the complainant was selling liquor at Mandledlozi tavern when a man approached him pretending to be a customer. That man allegedly drew a firearm and pointed at the complainant demanding him to open the gate that separated the customers and the staff. The complainant opened the gate and the person in the identikit entered the staff area. The said person was then joined by another three men who came with him. They demanded cash from the complainant at gun point. They took undisclosed amount of cash from the till, airtime and bottles of alcohol from the stock. They then ran away on foot and nobody was injured and no shots were fired.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAPS.

