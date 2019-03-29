29 March 2019

South Africa: N2 Closed Due to Service Delivery Protest in Botrivier Area

By Kamva Somdyala

The N2 between Botrivier and Sir Lowry's Pass in Gordon's Bay, Western Cape, has been closed in both directions due to protest action.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed to News24 that the road was closed due to a "dangerous situation".

The Western Cape traffic radio team said it wasn't sure how long the road will be closed.

"The road is closed as a precautionary measure and the necessary people (police and traffic department officials) are on the scene. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes via the R44 Kleinmond coastal route to get back onto the N2 toward Gordon's Bay."

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

"The road is closed due to a service delivery protest which started yesterday. About 1 500 people are participating in the protest," said Rwexana.

"Public order police and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene monitoring the situation."

She said no arrests have been made.

