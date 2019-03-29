South Africa: Carnarvon FCS Unit - Sentencing Successes

press release

The SAPS hereby welcomes and lauds the detectives from the Carnarvon FCS unit, under the command of D/WO Tebogo Sehako, for the sterling crime sentences they secured during this past week.

The Police welcomes the sentences that was handed down to two Carnarvon men on Thursday, 28 March 2019 in the Carnarvon Magistrates' Court. Klaas Kout pleaded guilty on rape and three counts of house breaking and therefore he received 20 years for rape and 6 years for house breaking. Kerneels Tieties pleaded not guilty and received a life sentence for the rape.

On 4 August 2016 Kout and Tieties accosted a 44-year-old female victim while she was walking home from a tavern. The female was later taken to the house of one of the accused, where they took turns in raping her. The accused were arrested in Carnarvon days later and received bail after a few months. One of the accused was also found guilty for three house breakings in Carnarvon, during the time he was on bail. The investigation Officer, D/Sgt Floris Fritz ensured that no impunity is granted to the accused of this heinous crimes.

In two separate cases investigations were done by D/Cst Leevirne Raaf whereby an ex-boyfriend stabbed a 36-year-old female with a bottle neck at a nightclub in Bonteheuwel, Carnarvon. The incident occurred on 2 December 2018 and Petrus Smit (32) was arrested on the same day. Smit pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment on 25 March 2019 for assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH).

In the second case on 4 November 2018 a taxi driver severely assaulted a 15-year-old male after an argument with a family member in Carnarvon. James Mienies (21) was arrested later during the month and pleaded guilty. On Thursday, 28 March 2019 he was also sentenced to 24 month imprisonment for assault GBH. Both the sentences took place in the Carnarvon Regional Court

"The Northern Cape Provincial Head for FCS units, Brig Nicky Mills hereby thanked all the investigation officers at Carnarvon FCS and surrounding areas for the excellent work. Crimes against women and children are still one of the main priorities of the SAPS."