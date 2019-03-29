South Africa: Three More Suspects Arrested for Abalone Haul in Touwsriver

press release

Three suspects allegedly linked to a consignment of abalone seized by the police on the N1 freeway near Rooikoppies on route to Gauteng from Touwsriver on 18 February 2019.

Izak Strydom (42), Huhg Michael Stam (45) and Pieter Nel (32) were arrested on Thursday and subsequently appeared at Touwsriver Magistrates Court today.

THE Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team searched a warehouse situated at Wimbledon Street, Blackheath where the truck load of abalone valued over R4.3 million was allegedly stashed. During the search at the facility, 3 x Freezer trailers and business documents and other equipment's were seized. Two male suspects, aged 37 and 31, were arrested.

The case against the trio was remanded to 9 May further investigation, whilst they were released on R20 000 each.