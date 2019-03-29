South Africa: Hawks Shut Backyard Gold Laboratories

press release

A two day disruptive operation between the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit and the Department for Mineral Resource has resulted in the arrest of four suspects in Letsitele and Giyani for running backyard gold laboratories.

On Wednesday two suspects were arrested in Letsitele where two suspects in possession of gold bearing material, explosives, twenty bags of gold ore, gas bottles, pendukas and mercury all worth an estimated R1 million. Steven Mashele and Thabiso Maahlela have since appeared in the Napuno Magistrate Court for Contravention of Precious Metal Act and they were remanded in custody until 4 April 2019 for formal a bail application.

On Thursday the combined team were in Mapuve village just outside Giyani and two more suspects aged between 24 and 30 were arrested for operating illegal gold laboratories. Members seized bags of gold bearing material, automatic and manual operating pendukas, generators, gas cylinders and industrial hammers also to the value of R1 million. The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Friday for contravention of Precious Metal Act.

In 2017 and 2018 similar operations were conducted at Mapuve village and at the rehabilitated Ellerton mine situated in Nhlaniki village and more 70 suspects were arrested for contravening Precious Metal Act and their cases are still ongoing court.