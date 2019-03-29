South Africa: Substantial Amount of Dagga Seized in Wynberg

press release

On Wednesday, 28 April 2019, Wynberg Police received information, about the alleged cultivation of dagga at a flat in Bower Road, Wynberg. Upon their arrival at the address, the members found and seized a total of 150 dagga plants, equipment used for dagga cultivation consisting of lights, fans, thermometers, sulphuric acid and gazebos.

A 25-year-old male was found on the premises and arrested for dealing in Dagga. He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court once charged.

On the same day, in an unrelated incident POPS members on foot patrol received information about a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, 27 March 2019, where a 39 year male was shot and fatally wounded in a taxi feud in Hout Bay. Members followed up this information which led to the arrest of eight suspects.

A .38 Special revolver of which the serial number was filed off, five rounds of ammunition including several cellular telephones were confiscated. The suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate Court on Monday, 01 April 2019, on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm.