Kenya: KWS Caught Unawares in Dealing With Misbehaving Tourists

The Kenya Wildlife Service was on Thursday left with an egg on its face after appearing clueless on how to carry out its role in dealing with misbehaving tourists at Nairobi National Park.

A user had shared photos of tourists who had driven off-track at the Nairobi National Park to get closer glimpses of the wild animals

Journalist Saddique Shaban asked KWS whether there was anything wrong with photos of tourists driving off-track.

Is there anything wrong with these pictures, @kwskenya ? pic.twitter.com/UMgxjU9wtT

- Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 28, 2019

Veering from designated tracks in the park is considered a breach of rules at the park

In its first response, KWS assigned clients who spot such offenders to report immediately.

KWS wrote; "Hi Saddique, thank you for bringing this to our attention. This is totally wrong and unacceptable as it goes against park rules and regulations. Clients are advised to report offenders immediately they spot them for action by park management."

KWS quickly realised its mistake with the response. The parastatal manages most of the national parks in Kenya and is tasked with dealing with reports of misbehaving tourist.

Essentially, the journalist was being asked to do what he had already done.

The response was deleted and KWS wrote; "Hi Saddique, thank you for bringing this to our attention. This is totally wrong and unacceptable as it goes against park rules and regulations. We have picked this up with NNP management and will take necessary action against the offender to prevent this from happening again."