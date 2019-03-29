Kenya: Children's Home Cook Pleads Guilty to One Count of Sexually Assaulting Minor

A cook who has been accused of sexually assaulting nine minors at the Martyrs of Uganda Children's home in Kimutwa, Machakos County, has pleaded guilty to only one count.

The suspect, David Mutuku Katuku, was arraigned before Machakos Resident Magistrate E. Analo where he was charged with sodomizing nine boys.

The accused will, however, remain in custody awaiting pre-bail report to be prepared as ordered by the magistrate and filed in court to inform whether the accused will be granted bond.

GONE INTO HIDING

The prosecution opposed the release of the suspect on bail arguing that he went into hiding when he learnt that the police were searching for him following the incident.

Mutuku was arrested on March 25, 2019 in Masinga where he had gone into hiding.

He had been on the run since February 15, 2019, after one of the boys reported that he had been sodomized by the said cook, who has reportedly been at the facility for about 10 years.