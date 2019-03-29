Kenya: Furious Sonko Promises Hell for Kanjos Who Teargassed Matatu Passengers

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised hell on earth for rogue county askaris who hurled a teargas canister inside a matatu within the city's CBD, leading to the injury of three passengers.

The Umoja-bound matatu was also partially burned during the Tuesday night incident along Tom Mboya Street.

While reacting to the incident, Governor Sonko promised to deal firmly with the culprits.

"Hawa watakiona, why throw a tear gas canister to passengers when provoked by PSV operators. My apologies kwa wale wametupiwa tear gas," said Sonko.

The askaris, who were in the company of police officers, reportedly threw a teargas canister inside the matatu engulfing the passenger aboard in choking smoke.

ASSAULTED

The explosion of the teargas canister also ignited a fire which damaged some of the vehicle's seats.

According to the driver of the matatu, Patrick Kariuki, the askari's found him parked at the stage and told him to move the vehicle.

Suddenly, the driver says, the vehicle was filled with thick choking smoke.

"I did nothing wrong because I had parked the vehicle by the roadside and I was not blocking anyone. I was only picking passengers and there were other matatus around," said Kariuki.

The driver also claims that he and his conductor were assaulted by the county officers.