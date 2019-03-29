Kenya: KU Postpones Exams to Make Room for Museveni's Lecture

Kenyatta University has altered its end of semester examination schedule to accommodate Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's lecture to students

In a letter signed by Prof John Okumu the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University, all exams scheduled for Friday afternoon have been postponed to Monday, April 18.

"The University will be hosting His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda for a public lecture on Friday 29th March 2019 as from 2pm at the Amphitheater. All students are expected to attend this important function" read the letter.

President Museveni's lecture will be on 'Integration in Africa'.

He is in the country for a three-day visit which started on Wednesday.

The lecture on integration comes at a time Uganda is locked in a diplomatic tiff with its neighbour Rwanda that has led to the closure of one border point.