Kenya: The Moment Magoha Walked Into Ministry's Offices to Find Empty Desks

Education Secretary George Magoha got the shock of his life on his first day at work Wednesday when he was greeted by empty desks.

Prof Magoha was filmed doing rounds in the ministry's head office where in one department he found about 100 employees, by his count, missing in action.

He warned he would replace the tardy employees if the trend continues.

Ministry officials who accompanied Prof Magoha in the tour asked if they could check the numbers in another department, but the livid Education Secretary said that would not change his mind on lateness.

Magoha observed that the Ministry of Education is allocated a huge chunk of the budget every year and should have hardworking employees.

"People have to sit up and work, otherwise I will remove them. Tutapata wengine ambao wanafanya kazi, they can go to a ministry where there's room," he said.

Magoha said the education ministry is too critical for the government and needed some seriousness.

Kenyans liked the attitude of the new cabinet secretary who was handed over the ministry by his predecessor on Tuesday.

@NgugiEvans tweeted, "🔥 🔥 🔥 Uhuru now has 3Cabinet Secretaries 1.Matiang'i 2.Magoha 3.Others."

@EmilyGumba wrote, "Having Prof Magoha at the helm of Education gives me comfort and assurance that this year's exams will be a true reflection of the children's and teachers effort. I feel the positive energy already."

@NichoMaingi stated, "Expect serious streamline in the education sector under the leadership of Prof Magoha."