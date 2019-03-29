Africa: Watanga FC Wins Five Consecutive Games to Maintain 100 Percent Record

Watanga Football Club continue their beautiful start to the 2019 Liberia Football Association first division season following their fifth consecutive win.

They maintained their 100% winning record on match day-five following a 3-1 win over FC Fassell that haven't won a single league game.

A 36th minute goal from Elijah Clarke, a goal from veteran Liberian international midfielder, Isaac Pupo in the 60th minute and a 69th minute Milton Smythe's own goal were enough for Watanga to collect all three points from Fassell that got their lone goal through Dennis Kolekah in the 69th minute.

The victory extended Watanga lead at the top of the table to four points above second place Barrack Young Controller FC while FC Fassell remain bottom of the league table without a win from five games.

In other results, Barrack Young Controllers FC and LPRC Oilers played to a 1-1 draw, Nimba United grabbed their third win of the season with a 1-0 win over Nimba FC while Monrovia Club Breweries and NPA Anchors FC settled for a 2-2 draw.