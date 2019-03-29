Africa: Q U23 AFCON - Late Goals Sees Zimbabwe Through to a Date for the 3rd Round

Two late goals saw off Zimbabwe Under 23 with a 2-0 win over visiting Mozambique Under 23 in this Total U23 Africa Cup of Nations second round second leg qualifier played at National Sports Stadium in Harare to book a next and final qualifying round date against southern neighbours, South Africa Under 23.

The Tonderai Ndiraya coached side had looked to the east for a victory after taking a last Friday goalless first leg into this and just it seemed all headed to another barren stalemate which could have stretched this tie to a lottery, two late substitutes had other ideas stealing the two strikes.

Substitutes Obriel Chirinda and Delic Murimba struck in the 88th minute and optional time.

All credit will however go to unheralded Anelka Chivandire, another substitute, for giving this one a winning touch with his match changing prowess executed with darting runs and inch perfect passing which tore apart the visitors leaving them energy sapped right at the death.

After flat 80 minutes, the home side made three critical changes which Chivandire replacing Matifadza Zatha, Chirinda in for captain Prince Dube and Wilfred Muvirimi replaced by Murimba to effect a Plan B that added ruthlessness in attack that created a dead leg to the visitors.

Coach Ndiraya paid tribute to his young lads for their response to Plan B.

"It was a great victory for the country and the boys deserve it. They worked for it. They played two difficult games against a well-conditioned Mozambican side but at the end they got the result we all wanted.

"We resorted to our plan B which worked well. We opened up the game in the last 15 minutes after the introduction of some of our key players who were on the bench and they scored the goals which won us the match," said Ndiraya.

Zimbabwe will play South Africa 6-1 aggregate winners over Angola during the 3-11 June international break.

Total U23 AFCON 2019 final tournament will take place in Egypt from 8 to 22 November.