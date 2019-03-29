South Africa: Craig Burden's Sharks Comeback Hits Major Stumbling Block

Cape Town — Craig Burden's Sharks comeback has hit another major stumbling block with the news that he underwent bicep surgery on Thursday.

Burden (33), who played for the Sharks between 2006 and 2013 before embarking on a five-year career in France with Toulon, Montpellier and Stade Français, was originally named on the bench for Saturday's clash against the Bulls at Kings Park.

It is the second time in as many weeks that he has been pulled out of the squad at the final hour.

He was due to make his comeback last weekend against the Rebels, but a hamstring strain saw him removed from the squad on Saturday.

This time around, the injury is far more serious.

A Sharks representative told Sport24 on Friday that the injury was sustained during training on Thursday morning after the squad for the Bulls match had been announced, and that Burden underwent surgery.

It is not yet clear exactly how long Burden will be out for (Sport24 is following up on that), but it could be anywhere between four weeks and two months.

Kerron van Vuuren will now take Burden's place on the bench for Saturday's match.

Kick-off is at 15:05 .

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Curwin Bosch

Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze

Source: Sport24