Ethiopia: Govt Working to Ensure Rule of Law - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Government has been taking measures to ensure rule of law in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Briefing the press on current situation of the country, the Prime Minister said the government has been bringing suspects to the court of law.

Accordingly, the Premier said over 1,500 individuals have been detained in connection with the displacement and death of civilians over the past twelve months.

He said the individuals were arrested in connection to the displacement and killings of civilians in Jigjiga, Hawasa, Burayu, Wolega and Benishangul Gumuz.

Furthermore, the Premier said individuals who have been suspected of crimes connected to mob justice have been also detained.

He mentioned two individuals who hanged down and killed a person in Shashemene, whom sentenced with life imprisonment. This shows the government's stand on violations of the rule of law.

The fact that the government has stopped arresting suspects in mass, has ledsome people to doubt its capacity in ensuring rule of law.

Abiy asserted that the government has no intention for mass arrests, however, will have no tolerance for violators.