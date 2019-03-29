South Africa: Safa President Congratulates Nomsa Mahlangu

29 March 2019 - President of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Dr Danny Jordaan has congradulated former SAFA National Executive Committee (NEC) member Ms Nomsa Mahlangu on her latest achievement.

Mahlangu has been elected as the first female President of the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU).

She was also the Chairperson of Women's Football, and is playing a pivotal role in African football. Mahlangu served the country as a Board Member of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, is currently working on CAF and COSAFA events and has always been a patriot for women's football.

She is the Sport Senior Director at the University of Johannesburg, and was Head of Department of Sport Administration at the Durban University of Technology and also Sport Manager at the University of the Free State.

"This could not have happened to a very passionate and dedicated person like Nomsa. I can safely say FASU is in good hands with her on board. As SAFA, we are delighted to have worked with her where we saw firsthand her dedication, commitment and the drive she has when it comes to sport. We are also happy that she is flying high the flag of South Africa at such an important organisation like the FASU," said Dr Jordaan.

"We are very proud of her achievement because it puts women, in particular South African women, up there with the best. We can only wish her luck in her new journey."

NB:

FASU - FÉDÉRATION AFRICAINE DU SPORT UNIVERSITAIRE (FEDERATION OF AFRICAN UNIVERSITY SPORTS)

The Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) is the governing body of university sport in Africa. It was funded in 1971 by 10 African countries to improve the development of sports in African universities.

Structure

- Associate member of FISU since: 2007

- Number of members: 28

- Number of regional associations (FASU Zones): 5 (FASU-North, WAUG, FASU Central, EAUSF, CUCSA)

Decision-making

The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of FASU with the sole authority to determine and control the general policy of FASU. It ordinarily meets once every two years

The Executive Committee consists of 7 members elected for 4 years by the General Assembly, the Presidents of the FASU Zones and the immediate past president as an ex-official.

Events:

- FASU Games, held every 2 years (even years) with participation of national teams

- FASU Championships, held every 2 years (odd Years) with participation of individual universities

- FASU Pre-Games Scientific Conference, organised on the sidelines of the FASU Games

- Secretary Generals' and Student Leaders' Seminar, held every two years

- Various Zonal Games, organised every two years