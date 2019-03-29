Liberia: Fired in the Legs!

-As CDC's Lawyer Confesses

As the debate on the Chief Justice Francis Korkpor role to the impeachment trial of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh continues, Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), lead lawyer, Cllr. Dempster Brown has broken silence over the matter.

According to Cllr. Brown, the Chief Justice had blundered legally by accepting to preside over the impeachment process of his colleague Justice Ja'neh at the House of Senate.

In an interview with Judicial Reporters, the CDC Lawyer further mentioned that Justice Korkpor made a greater mistake for accepting to preside over the process that is characterized by procedural errors and constitutional violations.

He maintained that the Supreme Court also err when they denied Ja'neh's Petition seeking for a Writ of Prohibition against the House of Representatives after being disrespected by members of the Lower House.

Cllr. Brown further indicated that it was unlawful for the lawmakers to refuse to appear before the Highest Court of the country; as such the CJ shouldn't have gone to that house to preside over any impeachment process.

He noted that the impeachment proceeding or trial of Associate Justice Ja'neh has the propensity to scare away investors.

"Justice Ja'neh's removal trial is embarrassing locally and internationally, as such it is important to comment as a renowned lawyer in the country," the CDC lawyer explained.

The lawyer's statement comes after former Associate Justice Philip A.Z. Banks questioned the entire impeachment trial at the Liberian Senate. TNR