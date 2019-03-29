Nigeria: Boa Lawyers League - Pressure On Ba Law/Probitas in Group D

With no clear run away leader yet in Group D of the on-going 2019 BOA Lawyers' Football League, BA Law/Probitas Partners and Advocaat need to up their games this weekend in order to separate the men from the boys.

BA Law/Probitas Partners on four points has a simple edge of just a point advantage over the next two teams of the group, Advocaat and Banwo & Ighodalo on three points respectively.

DOA Law/GreyChapel Legal has one point while Punuka is yet to grab any point after two games.

However, the scenario playing out in Group D does not affect the other groups where some of the teams have established leadership.

Aelex, Falana & Falana and SOOB/NICCOM LLP have clear lead in Group A, Group B and Group C of the 2019 BOA Lawyers League.

Aelex leads Group A on six points from two games, followed by African Law Practice/SPA Ajibade, who has three points, George Etomi/FRA Williams and Perchstone & Graeys, who are on one point apiece and the bottom placed Aluko & Oyebode with no point yet.

In Group B, former champions Falana leads with six points and is followed by UUBO/ACAS Law with four points, while another former champions, Lagos Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) has a point. Wole Olanipekun/Dele Adesina & Co. has no point.

SOOB/NICCOM LLP is also on six points in Group C with another past champion Olisa Agbakoba and Templars, who have played only one match each, are second and third on three and one point respectively while Pinheiro is fourth on point. Olaniwun Ajayi the fifth team of the group has no point.

Last weekend at the AstroTurf 2000 venue of the league, Pinheiro held Templars to a goalless draw, SOOB/NICCOM LLP hit Olaniwun Ajayi 3-0, BA Law/Probitas Partners ended its tie with DOA Law/Grey Chapel 1-1, while Banwo & Ighodalo defeated Advocaat 2-0.

In other matches, Aluko & Oyebode lost 1-2 to ALP/SPA Ajibade, Aelex defeated Perchstone & Graeys LP 4-1, LSMJ lost 0-2 to Falana, just as UUBO/ACAS Law beat Wole Olanipekun/Dele Adesina 3-1.

This Sunday, DOA Law/Greychapel will play Punuka Attorney in the opening game billed to kick off by 3.30 p.m, while BA Law LLP/Probitas Partners will lock horns with Advocaat in the second game.

Templars will meet Olisa Agbakoba while Pinheiro will tackle Olaniwun Ajayi with Falana playing UUBO/ACAS Law.

LSMJ has a date with Wole Olanipekun while ALP/SPA Ajibade battle George Etomi/FRA Williams. The last fixture of the Match-day 3 is Aluko & Oyebode versus Perchstone & Graeys LP.