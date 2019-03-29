Lesotho: Invitation for Investors to Participate in the Lesotho 2019 Economic Laboratory

In light of the national aspiration to grow an inclusive economy and create jobs under the National Strategic Development Plan II (NSDP II) 2018/19 to 2022/23, the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho invites local and international investors to indicate their interest in participating in the upcoming Economic Laboratory.

The 2019 Economic Lab is a specialised public-private sector dialogue aimed to generate impactful and fast investment and job creation results. This will be an opportunity for private sector entities to share with government agencies obstacles they encounter in the investment process and for both parties to set up a mutually beneficial process to implement investment plans. Investors and government agencies will work together in the Lab to identify actions necessary to remove impediments to implement the projects that private investors would have identified.

While Government will not dictate the investment that the private sector may have an interest in, Government has committed to focus on the four productive sectors of commercial agriculture, diversified manufacturing, tourism and creative industry, and technology and innovation. Therefore, four economic labs will run concurrently from 12 March to 5 April 2019.

The outcome of the Economic Laboratory will be a list of prioritised investment (with monetary value and number of jobs to be created) and a Delivery Unit (comprising key government stakeholders with investor participation) to coordinate and drive the implementation of prioritised projects. The Delivery Unit will play a facilitation role with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work hand-in-hand with the private sector to address project implementation issues.

The Ministry of Development Planning will coordinate the Lesotho Economic Lab. In addition to the EOI, engagements will be held in the form of Investors Days on 27 February in Lesotho (Northern and Southern part of the country) and 28 February in Johannesburg, South Africa. Exact venues will be communicated for those who sign up.

Any interest to participate, please fill in the Investment Participation Form and submit by 25 February 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Ms Martha Rasekoai Cell: (+266) 5884 8721

Ms MamosiliThoahlane Cell: (+266) 5951 9629

Ms MotuluMolapo Cell: (+266) 5870 0044

e-mail: lesotho.lab@gmail.com

Published via the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) on behalf of the Ministry of Development and Planning, Kingdom of Lesotho.