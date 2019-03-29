Nigeria: 2019 Okpekpe Road Race to Air Live On Supersport

The seventh edition of the IAAF Silver Label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race will be live on television across the globe come Saturday May 25, 2019.

The race's Director of Organisation, Zack Amodu, told the media on Thursday in Lagos that organisers of the historic event, Pamodzi Sports Marketing has concluded arrangements with the number one cable TV in Africa for another live broadcast of this year's race.

"We have sealed an agreement with our broadcast partner SuperSport for a live telecast of the event. SuperSport has been our broadcast partner since the start of the race in 2013 and what we have just done is to ensure the race goes on live television again," said Amodu who explained that the decision to go live again was not only to fulfill one of the key requirements of staging an IAAF silver label road race but also to ensure we get more people across the globe who have hitherto been limited by geographical constraint to watch the race live instead of waiting for a delayed broadcast.

"SuperSport will start running the promo as one of its exciting packages sports lovers and non-sports lovers can look forward to in the month of May. From today, repeat of last year's historic race will start running on SuperSports blitz up till Wednesday April 17 in the first instance," revealed Amodu.

Meanwhile, SuperSport has said that it is delighted to be associated with the first race in West Africa to get an IAAF recognition via the bronze label rating in 2015 and the first to also be upgraded to a silver label status just last year.

'We are delighted to be a strong part of the race and its success story. Okpekpe 10km road race has placed Nigeria on the map of the world and as a sporting destination of choice and we at SuperSport associate with events that have great impact on the lives of the people and the environment," the pay TV channel said.

This year's Okpekpe International 10km Road Race will be the first IAAF Silver Label 10km race of the year. It is the only road race recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) in Nigeria and it is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, leaders in sports marketing and hospitality business in Nigeria.