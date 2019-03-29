Nigeria: Kanu Backs Nwakali, Chukwueze, Osimhen for Eagles

Former Super Eagles Captain, Nwankwo Kanu has hailed the amazing display of the Dream Team VII after they overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to wallop Libya 4-0 in Asaba on Monday, saying they should be given opportunities in the senior national team.

Having led Nigeria to her first Olympic football gold medal in 1996, the former African Footballer of the Year has now thrown his weight behind the trio of Kelechi Nwakali, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen to step up and also rub shoulders with the Super Eagles.

Papilo, who spoke to AOIFootball.com exclusively, stated categorically that Coach Gernot Rohr must give the trio an opportunity to showcase their talents with the senior side whilst heaping special praises on Nwakali whom he believes would be a positive addition to the Super Eagles ahead of this year's AFCON.

"I was very impressed with the overall performance of the team on Monday. The boys reenacted the spirit of the Dream Team and fought till the end, showing class over their opponents. Now it's time for them to build on it and ensure they qualify for the tournament proper.

"Again Kelechi Nwakali showed his worth and dominated the midfield, I believe he has come of age and should be given a chance with the senior national team. The AFCON is just three months away so we must select our best legs in the tournament.

"Also, Chukwueze showed he has plenty to offer and the hat-trick boy, Osimhen also showed good promise. I believe the future remains bright for Nigerian football," Kanu concluded.