Malawi: Wanderers Unveil Three New Players - One More to Sign

Be Forward Wanderers FC unveiled new signings Rabson Richard, Hankey Machira and Peter Kansonga after they penned three -year contract each and the Nomads insist they have one more player to rope in at Lali-Lubani Road.

Machira and Kansonga formely of Tigers FC joined the Nomads as free agents after their contracts with the Kanjedza based out-fit expired, while Rabson was bought from a premier Division side. Hangover FC

At the presentation Be Forward Wanderers team manager, Steven Maderia said,:"We keep working to reinforce our squad with the best talent... . Rabson is a player with much talent and character who dreams being successful at the club. For Machira and Kansonga they are experienced players having played at one of the Super League giant."

Rabson, a left winger then spoke stating: "I'm arriving at the club I dreamed of playing as a boy. When I decided to leave Hangover I had just three options - 1 play for Wanderers , 2 play for Wanderers , 3 play for Wanderers."

In his remarks, Peter Kansonga who is a striker said it was a dream come true to play for the Nomads.

"It's the wish of each and every player to play for a bigger club like Wanderers. I feel honoured and l thank Wanderers management, players and supporters for a warm welcome," said Kansonga.

Machira, a right back said after the unveiling ceremony: " I am so happy because all in all l have been dreaming to play for Wanderers. L regards the Nomads as a big club in Malawi and l cannot wait for the 2019 season to kick Off."

The Nomads saw the departure of some of their key players like Esau Kanyenda, Yamikani Chester, Precious Sambani and Jaffali Chande.

Instead, the club has beefed up its squad by bringing in the likes of Babatunde and Francis Mkonda from Masters Security.